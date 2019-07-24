BlackInkCrew: The Rumor Charmaine Smashed Van’s Man Cakes To Smithereens Has Twitter Losing Its Damn Mind

This season of Black Ink Crew has been quite the rollercoaster for one Charmaine. Just a few weeks ago it looked like she’d be gone forever, now she’s back and in the middle of ll kinds of drama. This time, she’s been accused of chopping down Van’s cakes to smithereens in Vegas. Whatever happened to something happening in Vegas and staying there?

It’s of COURSE not true because Charmaine’s happily coupled up with her fiance Neek.

She and Van’s actual girlfriend Jenn both laughed off the ridiculous rumor and Twitter is all up in arms over this, especially the fact that nobody really believes it.

What do you think? Did this really happen or is this just a ton of reality drama?

#BlackInkChi I can't deal with this Van & Charmaine rumor. It's just nasty, nastier than Charmaine in general pic.twitter.com/WEDpIG14m5 — ВєιиgМαяуʝαиє'ѕ1ѕт¢нιℓ∂ (@myname_goeshere) July 24, 2019

Take a look at the chaos that has ensued as a result…