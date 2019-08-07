Must Watch: Monica Lewinsky To Produce ‘American Crime Story’ Season Based On Bill Clinton Scandal

‘American Crime Story’ Season Based On Monica Lewinsky & Bill Clinton Scandal Coming To FX

American Crime Story will continue to dive into all the seedy details of America’s most talked about stories. After covering the O.J. Simpson trial and the murder of Gianni Versace, the FX show will now take on the Monica Lewinsky scandal with former president Bill Clinton and his eventual impeachment.

According to Variety, the season is based off the book by Jeffrey Toobin called A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President. Beanie Feldstein will play Monica Lewinsky, while Sarah Paulson will take on Linda Tripp and Annaleigh Ashford will play Paula Jones.

The show will be written by Sarah Burgess who will also executive produce with Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Larry Karaszewski, Scott Alexander, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Paulson.

Monica Lewinsky will also serve as a producer.

John Landgraf, chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, explained:

“FX’s ‘American Crime Story’ franchise has become a cultural touchstone, providing greater context for stories that deserve greater understanding like the O.J. Simpson trial and saga, and Andrew Cunanan’s tragic crime spree which concluded with the assassination of Gianni Versace. This franchise re-examines some of the most complicated, polarizing stories in recent history in a way that is relevant, nuanced and entertaining. ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency.”

The show will go into production in February 2020 with a premiere date of September 27, 2020.

Stay tuned!