The Great Divide: These Gap-Toothed Stars Are Gappy & Proud

Celebrities Who Love Their Gaps

One of the first things people do when they get a little coin or some fame is head to the dentist for a new set of choppers. Everyone wants to have a beautiful, Hollywood smile — but who says gaps can’t be gorgeous? Folks were in shock when actress Dakota Johnson hit the premiere of her latest film Peanut Butter Falcon on Monday without her signature gap between her two front teeth.

dakota johnson closed the gap in her teeth???? pic.twitter.com/o6w5EXBbMi — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) August 3, 2019

dakota johnson fixed her gap pic.twitter.com/PLsS3axcOm — 🧚🏾‍♀️ (@phantumthreads) August 3, 2019

Remember how we felt the first time we saw Keyshia Cole without her iconic diastema?

Gap tooth Keyshia Cole was special man — Brad Litt (@Henny_Hardaway) June 23, 2019

Everyone’s entitled to do whatever they want with their body — and a beautiful smile is a healthy smile. But today, we’re highlighting celebs who are gappy, and proud of it. Hit the flip to check ’em out.