Doing Just Fine? Lela Rochon Fuqua Flashes Wedding Ring On Red Carpet Post Cheating Scandal

Lela Rochon All Smiles, Wearing Wedding Ring At OWN Premiere

Lela Rochon Fuqua is holding her head high after her husband’s exposed infidelity rocked the internet recently.

The 55-year-old actress stepped out in Hollyweird Tuesday. She was all smiles and seemingly representing for her marriage, still rocking her wedding ring as she walked the carpet for the premiere of David Meets Mann on Own.

Just last month, the mother and wife deactivated her social media pages after her husband Antoine Fuqua was spotted, french kissing model Nicole Murphy on vacation. Lela has been laying low since the incident, so her public sighting has people speculating about the message she is trying to send to the public.

Do you think she stepped out purposely to let people know she’s doing just fine?

Peep her red carpet flicks with her wedding ring blinging after the flip.