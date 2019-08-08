“We’re Getting A Divorce!” Watch Lil Rel Howery And Retta Break The Bad News To Keith L. Williams In ‘Good Boys’ [VIDEO]

Lil Rel Howery And Retta Play Lucas’ Parents In ‘The Good Boys’

Did y’all know that Universal Pictures’ new and hilarious summer film GOOD BOYS also stars Lil Rel Howery and Retta

as Lucas’ (played by Keith L. Williams) parents? Watch a clip from the movie below:

If you haven’t already seen the trailers for ‘GOOD BOYS’ Here’s the synopsis:

Just how bad can one day get? The creative minds behind Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party take on sixth grade hard in the outrageous comedy, Good Boys. After being invited to his first kissing party, 12-year-old Max (Room’s Jacob Tremblay) is panicking because he doesn’t know how to kiss. Eager for some pointers, Max and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire) and Lucas (Keith Williams, Fox’s The Last Man On Earth) decide to use Max’s dad’s drone – which Max is forbidden to touch – to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed. Desperate to replace it before Max’s dad (Will Forte, The Last Man on Earth) gets home, the boys skip school and set off on an odyssey of epically bad decisions involving some accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball, and running from both the cops and terrifying teenage girls (Life of the Party’s Molly Gordon and Ocean’s Eight’s Midori Francis). From Point Grey producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the writers of Superbad, Pineapple Express and Sausage Party, and James Weaver (Neighbors), Good Boys, from Universal Pictures and Good Universe, is written by the team of Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky (NBC’s The Office, Bad Teacher). Eisenberg also produces and Stupnitsky directs.

We’re excited for this one. ‘Good Boys’ is in theaters August 16th. Will you be watching?