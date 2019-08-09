Upgrade: Jasmine Sanders Boo’d Up With Bright-Eyed Baller Kelly Oubre Jr. After Tossing Fast Car Philanderer Terrence J
Jasmine Sanders Dating NBA Player After Terrence J Break Up
There is a new romance on the horizon for Sports Illustrated ‘rookie of the year‘ Jasmine Sanders. Meet her new boo-thang, Kelly Oubre Jr.
Kelly Oubre Jr. is 23 and plays for the Phoenix Suns. In the past few weeks Jasmine, 28, could be seen leaving heart eye and blushing face emojis under his photos and vice versa. The couple made their romance public this week at Sanders’ fragrance launch with Vince Camuto. The model is the face of Camuto’s Illiminare fragrance. She brought Kelly Oubre along as her date.
Previously, Sanders dated Terrence J for about 2 years. The couple split sometime after Terrence was seen leaving the scene of an alleged hit-and-run with a mystery woman in his vehicle. Rumors swirled that Jasmine was blindsided by the incident. Early this year, however, Terrence and Jasmine reunited. Apparently, as friends.
Are you feeling Jasmine and Kelly as a couple? Hit the flip for more of them.
View this post on Instagram
These last couple of days have been pretty crazy. Traveling nonstop. Different city everyday. Barely any sleep but absolutely no complaints. (If you know me – you know I hardly sleep anyway) So many blessings and beautiful people around me. I can’t thank you all enough! So ready to land in NYC and celebrate this milestone with some of my friends, agents, and loved ones. Also, can’t wait to share some exciting news with you all tomorrow!!😘❤️
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.