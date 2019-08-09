Upgrade: Jasmine Sanders Boo’d Up With Bright-Eyed Baller Kelly Oubre Jr. After Tossing Fast Car Philanderer Terrence J

Jasmine Sanders Dating NBA Player After Terrence J Break Up

There is a new romance on the horizon for Sports Illustrated ‘rookie of the year‘ Jasmine Sanders. Meet her new boo-thang, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Kelly Oubre Jr. is 23 and plays for the Phoenix Suns. In the past few weeks Jasmine, 28, could be seen leaving heart eye and blushing face emojis under his photos and vice versa. The couple made their romance public this week at Sanders’ fragrance launch with Vince Camuto. The model is the face of Camuto’s Illiminare fragrance. She brought Kelly Oubre along as her date.

Previously, Sanders dated Terrence J for about 2 years. The couple split sometime after Terrence was seen leaving the scene of an alleged hit-and-run with a mystery woman in his vehicle. Rumors swirled that Jasmine was blindsided by the incident. Early this year, however, Terrence and Jasmine reunited. Apparently, as friends.

