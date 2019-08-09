W-W-Whew Chillay: Wendy Gets Hot Girl Handsy With Rick Ross & Meek Mill At “Port Of Miami 2” Album Release Party

Wendy Williams living her best life at Rick Ross’ “Port of Miami 2” album launch party. pic.twitter.com/mdSmXN1n57 — CELEBSGO (@celebsgo) August 9, 2019

Wendy Gets Frisky With Rawse & Meek At Album Release Party

Hot Girl Wendy continued her spicy summer shenanigans at Rick Ross‘s “Port of Miami 2” album release party where she got handsy with the night’s honoree and Meek Mill who seemed a bit overwhelmed by her touchy-feely energy resulting in hilarious pics and vids from the star-studded NYC affair.

Wendy Williams At Rick Ross Album Release Party w/ Meek Mill And Others. #FreeMeek #PortOfMiami2 pic.twitter.com/zc38QpuHlV — VideoMixtape (@videomixtape_) August 9, 2019

