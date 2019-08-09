Seen On The Scene: David Oyelowo And Storm Reid Bring Their New Film ‘DON’T LET GO’ To The 2019 NABJ Convention

- By Bossip Staff
David Oyelowo and Storm Reid at DON’T LET GO’s Clips & Conversation moderated by Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier at the NABJ Annual Convention & Career Fair in Miami, FL on August 8, 2019

Source: Gustavo Caballero/ South Beach Photo / Gustavo Caballero/ South Beach Photo

DON’T LET GO stars David Oyelowo (Selma) and Storm Reid (Euphoria) sat down with Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Fraizer for a special clips and conversation to discuss the supernatural thriller at the 2019 NABJ Annual Convention & Career Fair in Miami.

In DON’T LET GO, detective Jack Radcliff (Oyelowo) gets a shocking phone call from his recently-murdered niece Ashley (Reid). Working together across time, they race to solve her murder before it can happen. The film also stars Brian Tyree Henry and Mykelti Williamson.

Don't Let Go Opening Bronze Lens Film Festival

Source: Courtesy Allied Global Marketing / Blumhouse Productions

The BronzeLens Film Festival, which is being held August 21st – 25th in Atlanta, GA, will kick off its 10th annual festivities with a special, opening-night screening of the new film on August 21st at Landmark Cinema (931 Monroe Drive).

DON’T LET GO is in theaters Friday, August 30th.

