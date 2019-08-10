“Black-ish” Creator Kenya Barris Reportedly Files For Divorce From Wife Of 20 Years

Kenya Barris Reportedly Files For Divorce

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris is calling it quits with his wife of almost 20 years.

According toThe Blast, Barris filed for divorce Friday in L.A. County against wife Rania “Rainbow” Barris. Dr. Rania Edwards-Barris is a successful anesthesiologist in West Hollywood, California who received her medical degree from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and has been in practice for over a decade.

It’s unclear what caused the split between the two, who have been married since 1999 and have 6 children together.