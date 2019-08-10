YIKES: Rihanna Criticizes Joe Biden After His Comments About ‘Poor Kids’ Being As ‘Bright’ As ‘White Kids’

Rihanna Comments On Joe Biden’s Recent Comments About ‘Poor Kids’

Joe Biden ended up as the topic of conversation this week after his interesting choice of words went viral.

The former Vice President put his foot in his mouth while campaigning in Iowa, after he told a group of minority Iowa voters that “poor kids” are “just as talented as white kids.”

It all went down during a presidential forum with the Asian and Latino Coalition.

Biden said, “We have this notion that somehow if you’re poor, you cannot do it. Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” After a pause, he tried to correct himself by saying: “Wealthy kids. Black kids. Asian kids. No, I really mean it. But think how we think about it.”

Of course, he’s faced a ton of backlash online for the slip-up, and now, even Rihanna is calling him out.

The makeup mogul commented on the video on an Instagram post, writing, “Whoa! And he’s convinced he said something great here! Even when they fake it, the truth about how they feel about us is blatant!”

These comments might have seemed like nothing more than a poor choice of words, but this isn’t the first time he’s delivered similar sentiments.

Back in May, he bragged about how he went to “the hood” to look for people to participate in a coding program. “The vast majority” of who Biden found “were women of color” who had “no more than a high school degree, aged 25-54, and a third of them only had GEDs.”

Tell us how you really feel, Joe.