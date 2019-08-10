What Happened To That Boi? Birdman Traded His Iced Out Grill For These New Choppers 

Birdman Gets New Teeth

Ever since we’ve known Birdman, he’s been the face of the iced out grill. Even back before diamond teeth were dope, Baby was rocking the all gold grill. But sometimes, you just gotta switch ish up, and Birdman did just on Friday when he revealed his new, more authentic choppers.

In true Hot Boy fashion, Baby didn’t fully let go of all his bling. He kept some diamond accents on each tooth — but at least now we can see some enamel.

Someone said Birdman has 3 front teeth and I can’t stop trying to line his lips up…😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/pO6GqyIZzN — C. LEOИE🐅 (@TygerLeone) August 10, 2019

Ya’ll feelin’ it?