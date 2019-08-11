In White Folks News: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Months After Tying The Knot

Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split

It’s a wrap for a certain Hollywood couple.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have broken up less than a year after tying the knot. The news comes directly from Miley who shared a statement with PEOPLE.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” a rep for Cyrus told the publication. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

Prior to the split Miley told Elle in their August 2019 cover story that she’s a “non-traditional wife” and admitted to being “very sexually attracted to women.” She’s also called herself a “queer person in a heterosexual relationship.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married. But my relationship is unique,” said Cyrus. “I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it,” she said. “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a f—ing apron cooking dinner? I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–ing good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Fans are noting that she’s vacationing with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy just one week after Kaitlynn split from Jenner after a year of marriage. Paparazzi also caught pics of the two women kissing poolside.

What do YOU think about Miley and Liam breaking up? Surprised?