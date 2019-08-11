Congratulations! Contoured Cadbury Confection Jackie Aina Gets Engaged
Jackie Aina Engaged
Jackie Aina is getting married. Our favorite literal contoured chocolate bar/gorgeous Godiva gaaaawdess is engaged to her longtime love Denis Asamoah after a surprise proposal in Greece.
The beauty influencer with 3.1 million YouTube subscribers was surprised by the Ghanaian-British founder of Mr. Work Smarter with a gorgeous ring after he blindfolded her and walked her up a staircase where a saxophonist was playing Sade’s greatest hits.
“As she was walking up the stairs, her favorite song, ‘Nothing Can Come Between Us,’ was being played as I knew it would mean so much to her,” said Denis to US Weekly about the proposal.
“We put a blindfold on her and I was anxious because I wanted it to go perfectly. I escorted her up these crazy steps in a blindfold.”
After she said yes, the couple called their parents and family members and celebrated at a club. The proposal went down on Jackie’s 32nd birthday and Denis also gave Jackie 32 pictures of them to represent her turning 32.
These two are TOO cute, congrats Jackie!
