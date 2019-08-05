BlackGirlMagic: Jackie Aina Reveals Her Brand New Palette In Collaboration With Anastasia Beverly Hills

Jackie Aina Just Revealed Her Latest Collaboration With ABH

Jackie Aina celebrated her birthday in the best way possible: by dropping a major announcement!

On Sunday, August 4, Jackie posted a video to her Youtube channel revealing the details of something she’s been teasing for a while now: a brand new palette in collaboration with Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Shades for the palette are named exactly how you’d expect a Jackie palette to be, with names like “BIG WIG,” “LITUATION,” “DWOLLAHS,” “ZAMN,” “WIGGALESE,” “SHOOKINGTON,” “EDGES,” and the list goes on. Of course, Jackie promises that her new product is brown girl friendly, tweeting about the fact that she, “can use ALL the shades without having to make them work or skip the ashy row”.

finally a palette where EYE, a melanin girl, can use ALL the shades without having to make them work or skip the ashy row 😭 a palette for ALL skin tones, but it was especially made for medium/deep/dark complexions ☀️❤️

this ones for you babes 💓

ABH X JACKIE AINA SNITCHES!!! pic.twitter.com/BT51cLL0UA — La Bronze James (@jackieaina) August 4, 2019

The $45 palette launches on Anastasia Beverly Hills’ web site on August 6. The day before, followers have the chance to buy it directly through Instagram, where Jackie is selling a limited quantity of the item. Aug. 15 is when the palette will be sold in-store and online at U.S. retailers, and it’s available internationally the next day.

Congrats to our literal contoured chocolate bar on the major collaboration!!