NABJ19 Karlie Redd Talks Her Zane-Approved Smithereen Smashing Novel, $300K Sex Toy Deal

Karlie Redd Tells BOSSIP About Her Book, Sex Toy Line

During the 2019 National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Conference BOSSIP ran into a familiar face. Karlie Redd was on hand for the Author Showcase where she was promoting her new novel “EVEn Exchange.”

Unbeknownst to many, Karlie wrote the fiction book back in college and always dreamt of having it read by “Sex Chronicles” author Zane. Fast forward to present day and the famed author’s given Karlie her blessing, not only EDITING it and PUBLISHING it but calling the book that dropped in July a “poignant, cautionary tale.”

It’s filled with of course of steamy sex scenes, but also tells the story of a woman named Eve who takes back her power after she seduced by a rich man with a scandalous secret. Each chapter is about Eve finally getting revenge after she’s messily manipulated.

According to Karlie, she was shocked when Zane agreed to take on the book and she couldn’t be happier with the end result.

“What I gave her had like ripped pages, it was a journal, a notebook and she took it and said, “I’m gonna edit this and when I come back I’ll publish it for you. Dreams do come true! I’m officially an author, I’m at NABJ!”

She also told BOSSIP all about her new Doc Johnson sex toy deal. As previously reported Karlie raked in $300,000 to replicate her a$$ets and seasoned lady bits for pleasure products that “feel like the real thing.”

According to Karlie who’s a certified sexologist her toys are all about inclusivity and she thinks women, black women, in particular, should proudly own their sexuality.

“I sell all toys for the guys and the girls,” said Karlie. “I got your pocket rockets, your dildos—everything! We especially as black women I feel like we shy away from owning our sexuality whereas men—I seen something today where Blueface said he sex with 1,000 women. So why as women we can’t say, “This is how you suck d***. Lemme teach you so we can have one up.”

She also told BOSSIP her top sex tips for women and encouraged women to kegel so they can have “wet sex”. She also stressed the importance of checking the osmolality of lubricants while getting smashed to smithereens.

“Be careful of the lubricants that you use, make sure the lubricants are around 285 osmolality.”

The certified sexologist is right, lubes with at least a 285 osmolality prevent vaginal dryness as they have the same hydration levels as the cells of vaginal tissue—major key.

If you want more sex tips from Karlie Redd, she’s traveling the country teaching sex-courses, check out her social media pages for more info.

Will YOU be buying Karlie’s book and sex toys???