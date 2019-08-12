In White Folks News: Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Are Caught Kissing & Kaitlynn’s Ex Brody Jenner Has Snide Reaction

Brody Jenner Makes Snide Reference To Miley Cyrus’s Ex Liam Hemsworth After Miley Kisses Kaitlynn Carter

Things are getting a tad messy in the land of the wealthy and separated.

If you’re not caught up, Miley Cyrus recently split with her husband Liam Hemsworth after less than a year of being married. Meanwhile, The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner also split from his wife Kaitlynn Carter after a year of tying the knot, according to PEOPLE.

Now the juicy part is, Miley and Kaitlynn recently took a little boat trip with some friends near Lake Como in Italy, and photos caught the pair sneaking some kisses. It’s possible these weren’t some buddy-buddy pecks either, considering Miley has said before that she’s “very sexually attracted to women.” Photos on Kaitlynn’s Instagram definitely show that the two are pretty tight.

Mhmmmm.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Brody posted a photo of himself posing near some body of water and he captioned the pic, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

Brody’s Hills costar Brandon Thomas Lee decided to reference the Miley and Kaitlyn outing with a comment: “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out.” This is when Jenner quickly replied:

“Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Clearly, Miley peeped the fun in the comment sectioned and clapped back with a comment of her own:

“Go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”

Receipts can be found here.

Ironically, before all this, Brody commented on Kaitlyn’s picture with Miley, writing “Hot girl summer.” It seems Miley was only echoing the words Brody already wrote.

Makes you wonder if Brody will support Miley and Kaitlyn if they were to become a couple. We won’t hold our breath.