Kylie WHO? Jordyn Woods And Megan Thee Stallion Flaunt Their Real Hot Girl Friendship In Hollyweird

- By Bossip Staff
Real Hot girl shit 🔥😛

Jordyn Woods And Megan Thee Stallion Dine At Craig’s And Take Hot Girl Photos

If there’s anything Jordyn Woods learned from her friendship with Kylie Jenner, it’s how to make a scene and drive people wild with a good old fashioned girls night out. After forging a friendship at BeautyCon, the two hottest names in urban entertainment got the people talking with a little mini photoshoot…

real hot girl shit💋

Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion Have Dinner at Catch LA

So the logical next step was to make it paparazzi official. Monday night the dynamic duo stepped out for dinner at Craig’s where they were captured outside the restaurant looking … hot and whatnot.

Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion Have Dinner at Catch LA

The ladies arrived in style — as they were chauffeured in this beautiful Benz.

