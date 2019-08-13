King Harris On Headline Heat

T.I. & Tiny’s VH1 hit show isn’t called Family Hustle for now reason. The entire Harris family is out here getting to it, and young King is making sure that he’s indeed up next.

The 14-year old artist, and son of Tip and Tiny, stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about him, and his family. Of course, the kids are always gonna keep it real and candid. King did just that, but in the most upstanding, respectful way possible, as f he had parents who schooled him on the game.

King dished on everything from his dad’s scuffle with Floyd Mayweather to being overlooked for the cast of Growing Up Hip Hop. Catch King on VH1’s Family Hustle, and his new EP is coming soon.

Check out the full video above.