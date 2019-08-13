Oh Heeey Tamar: Loni Love Says She Wants Tamar Braxton On Season 6 Of ‘The Real’ As Guest

Loni Love Says She Wants Tamar Braxton As Guest On Upcoming Season Of The Real

The Real is making a comeback for a season six run and already, the co-stars are gaging who their audience wants to see.

Loni Love recently tweeted out who she might want to see on the show and she slipped in a lil’ someone who’s had some beef with the cast in the past…Tamar Braxton.

“Who would you like to see as guests for Season 6,” Loni started off. “Just a few to start @KamalaHarris @ewarren @idriselba @TamarBraxtonHer.”

Oh reeeally?

As you might recall, Tamar used to be the fifth host of the show, but she made her exit surrounded by controversy, according to Madame Noire. She was fired from the show in 2016, then rumors started to swirl that there was tension between her and the other co-hosts, with Braxton accusing them of setting her up to be let go. The current hosts of the show, Adrienne Bailon, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Jeannie Mai have denied Braxton’s accusations and they say they were just as shocked as Braxton about the news that she was being let go.

Meanwhile, Loni alluded on The Breakfast Club that Braxton’s ex-husband and manager Vincent Herbert had something to do with Tamar’s termination.

“Something happened and he knows what happened. He’s trying to save face, I believe, because he knows something had happened, either some deal that messed up, I don’t know,” said Loni. “It wasn’t like they had a meeting, we tip toed to the office, we don’t have that type of power. We got no power.”

Braxton has since apologized to her former colleagues over all the hoopla, so it could be very likely that she appears on the show for season six.

Fingers crossed!