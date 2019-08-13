Put Him UNDER The Jail: South Carolina Man Rapes And Impregnates 10-Year Old Girl 

South Carolina Monster Impregnates 10-Year Old Girl

A 37-year old South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison after raping and impregnating a 10-year old girl as she watched cartoons. Authorities took DNA evidence from the fetus after the little girl had an abortion and it proved that the culprit, Tony Orlanda Singleton was the father.

Tony Orlanda Singleton gets life in prison for raping and impregnating a 10-year-old in 2016. https://t.co/rxhOyMizLj — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) August 8, 2019

According to court documents, Singleton came into a room while she was watching cartoons in a home in Estill in April 2016, turned off the lights and raped her. He was found guilty on Wednesday of first-degree criminal sexual assault and will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutor Hunter Swanson said in court,

“This girl should be getting ready to go back to school, making friends, braiding her hair – things other girls her age typically are engaged in. Instead, she’s in a courtroom, reliving a horrific ordeal. Tony Singleton is to blame for that. This man was someone she trusted, someone who lurked inside her home, someone who changed the fabric of his victim’s life forever.”

There truly are some sick people out here in the world.