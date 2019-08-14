“Love After Lockup” Season 2 Exclusive: Andrea Plans To Marry Lamondre… So Why Don’t Her Sisters Know? [VIDEO]

Drug Lord Lamondre Told Andrea “You’re Gonna Be My Wife”

Pardon us, that’s actually Drug Lord Lamondre. We’re so excited to be the ones to introduce you to the first new couple featured on Season 2 of our favorite guilty pleasure reality show – “Love After Lockup”. The new season kicks off THIS FRIDAY! Learn a little bit more about Andrea and Lamondre in the clip below:

Here’s more on this cute couple:

Andrea & Lamondre:

Daytona Beach is a small town, Andrea and Lamondre knew about one another but never met until Andrea received Lamondre’s letter from prison. They went from pen pals to fiancees. Andrea’s big family knows Lamondre because he is infamous in their hometown, but only one of her six outspoken sisters knows about her relationship with him. Can Lamondre win over and survive Andrea’s tight-knight, all female family while staying out of trouble on the outside, or will the temptation of the past be too much for him to resist?

LOVE AFTER LOCKUP – “INMATE OR SOULMATE?” – Airs Friday, August 16th at 9/8C on WeTV

And we’ve got more details on the upcoming premiere episode!

Dad fears felon fiancé but Lacey is keeping a surprising secret. Cheryl shocks sister when she drops $30K on inmate. Vince spills his fiancé is part of a mother-daughter crime duo & plans to meet her at release. Andrea’s revelation stuns sisters.

Check out photos of Lacey, Cheryl and Vince below:

About Love After Lockup

WE tv’s hit docuseries, “Love After Lockup” returns with 15 all new, drama-filled episodes. This season we follow seven couples on their journeys from prison to (hopefully) the altar. Viewers will meet each couple just prior to the jailed partner’s release and follow them down their unique path to love.