Big Boy’s Neighborhood: Cardi B Talks Releasing Another Album, Interviewing Bernie Sanders, And More [Video]

Cardi B Stops By Big Boy’s Neighborhood At REAL Street Fest

Big Boy’s Neighborhood was in the building at REAL 92.3’s Street Fest, so you know Big and the crew had to do some interviews with the talent backstage before and after their performances.

Cardi B was one of the headliners to grace the festival with her presence, as she stopped by The Neighborhood to talk about getting ready for her new album, what it was like to sit down with Bernie Sanders, and how she feels about the world of politics in general.

Check out the conversation down below to see what Belcalis has to say: