Cops Kill People: Protesters Gather At Colorado Springs Police HQ To Demand Justice For De’Von Bailey

Colorado Springs Police Kill Teen De’Von Bailey

Folks in the Colorado Springs community have gathered to demand justice for 19-year-old De’Von Bailey who was gunned down by police under suspicious circumstances to say the very least.

Surveillance footage captures portions of the incident according to a report on CBS Denver. Although the beginning of De’Von’s interaction with police isn’t seen, we can see what appears to officers firing their guns at him while he is running away from them. There is no audio so it isn’t totally clear when the shots were fired.

The department’s official stance on the incident is that De’Von was a robbery suspect, which is all well and good, but doesn’t exactly explain why FATAL FORCE was required.

Even more quizzical is De’Von’s father’s reaction to his Black son’s death at the hands of a white state agent.

“I don’t want to make this about Black Lives Matter or anything, because all of our lives matter. I know everyone says my son was killed by a white cop and he’s a black man in the community. And yes, those are the facts, but that’s not what this is about. This is about what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong. What’s wrong is my son was shot in the back by law enforcement,” he said.

Uh, ok.

CSPD says the body camera video that was captured by the officers during the shooting will be released to the public this week.