Congratulations! Copiously Curved Ashley Graham & Her Hubby Expecting A Sweet Swirly Seed

Ashley Graham Announces Pregnancy

Plus-size model Ashley Graham is expanding her family. Ashley and her handsome hubby director/cinematographer Justin Ervin announced the news today on Instagram while marking their 9-year anniversary.

“Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY!”

How cute are these two?

Ashley previously told ELLE that she met her husband in the elevator of their church. She also added that the keys to their relationship are their faith-based values that include fasting, prayer and LOTS of Christian coitus.

“Just have sex,” said Ashley. “Have sex all the time. Even if you don’t feel like it, just have sex. I have found that if we haven’t had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we’re all over each other. For us it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s have sex.’ And then we’re just right back in a great mood.”

Someone clearly practices what they preach….

Congrats Ashley and Justin!