R. Kelly Reportedly Shedding Miserable Musician Tears, Imprisoned Illiterate Can’t Read Fan Mail

Well, well, well…

R. Kelly “Miserable” In Jail

The petulant Pied Piper is reportedly having a hard time in jail. R. Kelly is apparently absolutely miserable behind bars and unable to read the (misguided) fan mail he’s receiving as he battles child porn and sex abuse charges.

The news comes from The Chicago Sun-Timeswho spoke with his lawyer Steve Greenberg.

“I’ve seen him get very emotional,” said attorney Steve Greenberg. “He’s dealing with a lot of stories that have been made up. He’s not a fighter. I’ve seen him cry when he talks about the situation.” But, Greenberg says, his client “is going to fight for the truth” to get out.

“Fight for the truth”, huh??? SURE.

Greenberg also told The Sun-Times that his analphabet ulcer of a client is especially sad that he can’t read his fan mail, which begs the question—-why is he getting fan mail in the first place?!

Also, R. Kelly has a bible in his cell for “comfort” since he can’t read it.

“Describing his client as “a soft-spoken guy” who is basically illiterate, Greenberg claims Kelly “has a stage persona who is used to having people around him all the time. His life in solitary is now minus TV. No radio. No music. And no books. “He’s also a spiritual guy, has a Bible with him in his cell, but he can’t read it. It’s basically there for comfort,” Greenberg added.

[…] “But he is receiving plenty of mail, which is 97% positive and he pores over it,” added Greenberg, who tells Sneed Kelly is able to recognize a few words and writes some words phonetically.

The imagery there? PRICELESS.

Greenberg says a lot more in the interview and added that one of Kellz’ sex slaves girlfriends visited him in the bing but he “doesn’t know which one.”

Click HERE for the full read.

The moral of this story is this; please tell your jerry-curled cretin of an Auntie to STOP sending R. Kelly fan mail.

What do YOU think about the latest R. Kelly update?