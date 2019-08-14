Malik Yoba Says He’s Played 17 Law Enforcement Roles In His Career (Exclusive)

Actor Co-Stars In New Movie “Awake” Out Aug. 16

Malik Yoba’s career mantra maybe “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”

The veteran screen actor – who became a household name when he starred in the 90s hit TV show “New York Undercover” – revealed that he has played no less than 17 different police roles over the years.

“I don’t mind playing law enforcement,” Yoba told BOSSIP. “Yes, I’ve played a lot of different types. When I started, the stereotype was that the black guy was the thug. So it’s got a bad gig.”

Yoba stays true to his roots in his new film “Awake,” where he plays an FBI agent with a checkered past who pursues co-star Jonathan Rhys Meyers for being a suspected serial killer. Yoba said his role was actually initially written for an older Italian-American man.



“My character has been a bit off the wagon,” Yoba said. “And he’s looking for some kind of redemption at this point in his career. And he goes further than he might if his friends were not involved.”

Besides “Awake,” Yoba said he just shot a pilot for a “New York Undercover” reboot, as well as a docuseries he’s directing about the Harlem real estate game.

“We’re showing how intention and determination is the difference from complaining about people coming into our community or doing something about it,” he said.

“Awake” is out Aug. 16 on digital platforms and video on demand.