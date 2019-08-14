Black Love Is Alive And SLAYING! Netflix Unveils New Trailer For “Styling Hollywood” [VIDEO]

Jason Bolden And Adair Curtis Are The Black Gay Couple Crushing Styling And Interior Design In Hollywood

We’ve been Jason Bolden fans for YEARSSSSSSSS so we’re over the moon that he and his hubby are stars of a new Netflix reality show called “Styling Hollywood.” If you don’t already know who Jason is – you haven’t been paying attention to Hollywood red carpets. He’s the reason (well one of the reasons – shout out to Wouri Vice, Ade Samuel, Misa Hylton, Jason Rembert, Zerina Akers — and all the other amazing black stylists killing the game) so many of our faves consistently SLAY their red carpets. Now Netflix is showcasing his and dope interior designer hubby Adair Curtis’ business — alla their business, personal and otherwise — on this show. Check out the trailer below:

Styling Hollywoodis a series following celebrity stylist Jason Bolden and his interior designer husband Adair Curtis as they run their lifestyle company JSN STUDIO while balancing marriage and life’s ups and downs. With their talented crew of colorful employees, watch as they curate “Black Girl Magic” for some of Hollywood’s biggest stars including Taraji P. Henson, Gabrielle Union, Eve, and Ava DuVernay (just to name a few).

Styling Hollywood: Season 1 launches globally on Netflix August 30, 2019.

Styling Hollywood is produced by Kingdom Reign Entertainment and ITV America. Carlos King, David George and Jordana Hochman serve as executive producers with Angela Rae Berg serving as executive producer and showrunner.

