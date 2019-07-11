Real Hair Don’t Care: Taraji P. Henson Tosses Her Natural Tresses On The Gram And Reveals Plans To Launch Haircare Brand
- By Bossip Staff
Taraji P. Henson Unveils Her Natural Hair On Instagram
In her role as Cookie on “Empire” we’re accustomed to seeing Taraji P. Henson in all manners of wigs, weaves and extensions, but Henson recently took to Instagram to reveal her natural thick and healthy mane.
All naTUral and I fu**in LOVE IT!!! can’t WAIT to share my hair care system with you #TPHBeauty coming VERY SOON!!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾💋💋💋
Would you buy haircare products from Taraji?
