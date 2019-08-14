New Music: Algee Smith Drops New Single Plus Visuals For The Ladies “All Girls Matter”
- By Bossip Staff
Algee Smith Drops New Single For The Ladies “All Girls Matter”
As if we already can’t get enough of “New Edition Story” and “Euphoria’s” heartthrob Algee Smith, he’s just dropped an all new banger for the ladies. “All Girls Matter” shows off his distinct, melodic vocals and sends a cute message to our queens. Check out the video, directed by LCR$, here!
