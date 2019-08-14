Ex-NFL Baller Shawne Merriman Hit With Wrongful Death Suit By Parents Of Dead Playboy Employee

Shawne Merriman Sued For Wrongful Death Of Playboy Employee

The parents of Kimberly Fattorini believe that former NFL player Shawne Merriman spike their daughter’s drink which ultimately resulted in her death.

According to NYDailyNews, Fattorini’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Merriman last week. Kimberly died at a friend’s LA apartment in July 2017 after taking what the coroner says was a lethal combination of alcohol, cocaine, and the date rape drug called GHB.

“I realize the (parents) must be suffering greatly, but (I) do not have any idea why they are defaming me by making false accusations in the press and in public pleadings and causing me economic harm,” Merriman wrote in a statement filed Tuesday in his related bankruptcy case. “Until the tragic death of Kimberly Fattorini made the newspaper, I was a sports commentator on a variety of television shows. I was also a motivational speaker, especially addressing the topic of overcoming adversity,” he said in the new statement.

Merriman looks EXTRA funny in the light because he filed for bankruptcy late last year and now it kinda looks like he did it to keep ol’ girl’s parents from doing just this. Merriman told a judge that this was NOT the case, but still…