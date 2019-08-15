Philadelphia Man Surrenders After Shooting 6 Police Officers During 7-Hour Standoff

Maurice Hill Arrested For Philadelphia Police Shooting

A suspect is in custody after injuring six police officers in Pennsylvania.

NBC Philadelphia reports that Maurice Hill surrendered late Wednesday night after hours of attempting to communicate with him. The suspect had two officers and a three civilians barricaded inside a home with him and a total of six officers were shot during the 7-hour standoff.

Surprisingly Hill was taken into custody unharmed and taken to Temple University Hospital for an evaluation. His attorney told the press that he’ll likely be charged with six counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told NBC Philadelphia that the SWAT team de-escalated the situation and noted that all officers shot suffered only minor injuries.

“SWAT was able to successfully extract the two police officers that were trapped upstairs, as well as three prisoners,” Ross said. “They were all taken out safely thus far.”

“This could have been even more dangerous and volatile were it not for the professionalism of that SWAT unit,” Ross said, while calling it “amazing” that they got out the trapped officers and civilians.

The incident began Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. after narcotics officers served a warrant to a house near the campus of Temple University.

The shooting sparked speculation that a mass shooting was taking place on the University’s campus, luckily, that was clearly not the case.