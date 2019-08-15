A New Low: KKKongressman Steve King ACTUALLY Said Rape & Incest Helped Populate The World

Rep. Steve King Insists That Rape & Incest Helped Populate World

The fu**ery going on in the Republican party shouldn’t be a surprise but then, one of them says something that continues to have us say….what THEEE fu**.

This time, the trash comes from none other than white supremacist Rep. Steve King of Iowa.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Kind defended his stance to ban all abortions by questioning whether there would be “any population of the world left” if not for births due to incest and rape.

YES, HE ACTUALLY SAID THIS.

He was speaking to a conservative group in a Des Moines suburb, reviewing legislation that would outlaw abortions no matter if the pregnancy was due to rape or incest. He had the nerve to utter:

“What if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest? Would there be any population of the world left if we did that? Considering all the wars and all the rape and pillage that’s taken place … I know I can’t certify that I’m not a part of a product of that.”

Whaaaaa?!

King then added:

“It’s not the baby’s fault for the sin of the father, or of the mother.”

Again, coming from King, you’d think the shock level wouldn’t be so high. Especially considering his racist, white supremacist-pushing point of view. But folks refused to make this type of behavior normal, even other Republicans.

Conservative state Sen. Randy Feenstra, who’s said he’ll challenge King for his Republican seat, said in a statement:

“I am 100% pro-life but Steve King’s bizarre comments and behavior diminish our message & damage our cause.”

U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in House leadership, called King’s comments “appalling and bizarre” and added “it’s time for him to go.”

Democrats also came for King’s head, including J.D. Scholten who narrowly challenged King for his House seat in the last election:

“Yet again, Steve King puts his selfish, hateful ideology above the needs of the people of Iowa’s 4th District. Excusing violence — in any way — is entirely unacceptable,” Scholten said.

*Sigh,* this country dawg.