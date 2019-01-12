Racists Run Amerikkka: Republican KKKongressman Steve King Doesn’t Think White Supremacy Is Actually Bad

Republican Congressman Steve King Makes Racist Remarks

Despite America touting itself as “the land of the free and the home of the brave” the idea that there are racist politicians isn’t lost on anyone, at least not anyone with melanin in their skin.

That said, its still no less disturbing to hear the people who govern this country spout off racist rhetoric without even the faints veil over it.

For example, take these remarks by Republican KKKongressman (Iowa) Steve King to the NYTimes:

“White nationalist, white supremacist, Western civilization — how did that language become offensive?” he was quoted as telling the Times in a story published on Thursday. “Why did I sit in classes teaching me about the merits of our history and our civilization?”

King went on to say:

Reflecting on the record number of black people and women in the new Congress, he added: “You could look over there and think the Democratic Party is no country for white men.”

We’ve covered KKKongressman King in the past and he’s no lover of Black and brown people let us be the first to tell you.

We can’t wait for old people like Steve King to die and rid us of their toxic brand of government.