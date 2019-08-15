He’s Back! Netflix Announces New Dave Chappelle Special “Sticks & Stones” To Launch Aug. 26

Netflix Drops Trailer For New Dave Chappelle Special

“Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones,” a new Netflix stand-up special, launches globally on Monday, August 26th. The trailer is voiced by none other than Hollywood and voiceover legend Morgan Freeman.

Check out the trailer below:

Will you be watching?

“Chappelle Show” will forever be one of the best things to ever air on TV and Dave is known for negotiating a mega millions deal with Netflix — have you been watching the specials so far? Do you think that he’s worth every penny? Do you prefer watching comedians like Dave do their thing LIVE or are they better consumed from the comfort of your couch?