Swirly Secrets: Former ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Reveals She Slept With TWO Contestants In The Fantasy Suite

Rachel Lindsay Spills Some Tea About Her Nights In The Fantasy Suite

A few weeks before her wedding, Rachel Lindsay just revealed that her soon-to-be-husband isn’t the only one she slept with during the fantasy suit dates.

Interesting timing, don’t you think?

Even though she was lucky enough to find love with chiropractor Bryan Abasolo in 2017 on her season of The Bachelorette, it seems like she didn’t know Bryan was the one until after she felt things out with the final three. The 34-year-old appeared on Access’ Gold Cart Confessions with Scott Evans this week, which where she gave some insight into her time on the show.

The former Bachelorette revealed for the first time that she slept with two out of the three contestants that made it to the Fantasy Suite dates. Even though Linday did confirm that was her first night sleeping with her fiance Bryan, she didn’t reveal who the other lucky guy was (but the way she cried over her break-up with Peter Kraus, we have a pretty good idea who it might have been).



Rachel and Bryan are set to wed later this month, and while they initially opted for a destination wedding with 50 guests, they’ve increased their numbers to 150.