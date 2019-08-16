Snoop Dogg & Swizz Beatz Perform A Medley Of “Countdown” & “The Next Episode” On ‘Kimmel’ [Video]

Snoop Dogg And Swizz Beatz Perform A Medley On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Swizz Beatz has been on a tour of all the major late night shows this week, and on Thursday, he continued his takeover as he performed with Snoop Dogg on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The legendary hip hop names gave the live crowd in Los Angeles a performance medley that included “Countdown” & “The Next Episode.” Check the video down below to see the performance in its entirety :