For Your Viewing Pleasure: Rick Ross & Swizz Beatz Perform “BIG TYME” For The ‘Tonight Show’ Audience [Video]

Rick Ross Gets Some Help From Swizz Beatz To Perform “BIG TYME”

On Monday night, Swizz Beatz was up at The Tonight Show to perform “Hercules” with Common, and it looks like he made himself comfortable–because he returned the very next evening for another performance with one of his collaborators.

The legendary producer lent a helping hand to Rick Ross last night for his performance of “BIG TYME” in the very same studio. Tune into the performance down below to see the live rendition of one of Ross’ tracks from his latest release, Port of Miami 2.