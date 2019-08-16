Kodak Black – Set To Plead Guilty In Federal Gun Bust Case (Exclusive)

Rapper Accused Of Lying To Illegally Obtain Firearms

Rapper Kodak Black is set to plead guilty to federal weapons charges next week, BOSSIP has learned.

The troubled artist is set to admit his guilt in open court next week that he lied in order to illegally purchase guns during what’s known as a “change of plea” hearing in the case, according to court documents obtained by BOSSIP.

Although he initially pleaded not guilty, Kodak’s about-face likely means he’s struck some kind of plea deal with federal prosecutors to end the case, though it was unclear Friday. We’ve reached out to Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, for comment.

The feds nabbed Kodak – who has changed his legal name to Bill K. Kapri – back in May at the Rolling Loud Festival, moments before he was set to take the stage. They raided his tour bus, and he’s been held without bail ever since.

Kodak’s current charge of making false statements in connection with the acquisition of a firearm carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, three years of parole and up to $250,000 in fines.

Besides the gun charges case, the prosecutor in his South Carolina rape case asked a judge to revoke his $100,000 bond because of his repeated arrests. A high school girl accused Kodak of sexually assaulting her following a concert in Columbia in 2016. The judge in the rape case has yet to rule on the prosecutor’s request.