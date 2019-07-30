Incarcerated Cretin Kodak Black Raps About Punching Pregnant Yung Miami In The Stomach

Kodak Black Threatens Yung Miami From Behind Bars

Sentient cartoon dust fight Kodak Black is back at it. The rapper who’s currently incarcerated on a gun charge apparently did a freestyle while behind bars targeting City Girl Yung Miami.

Prior to his lockup, Kodak recruited Miami to be the lead in his “Christmas In Miami” music video, but now apparently he has some ill feelings toward the rapper who’s pregnant with 808 Mafia Boss Southside’s baby.

“And I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808’s baby/When I see her I’mma hit that b*** in her stomach/The way I keep this s** too real f***n’ up my money,” rapped Kodak in a freestyle from jail.

Listen to it yourself HERE.

Disgusting. Kodak’s rightfully getting dragged for his freestyle, but some deplorable dust bunnies found it funny.

Caresha’s boyfriend Southside doesn’t find it funny at all however and he’s since responded.

