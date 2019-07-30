Incarcerated Cretin Kodak Black Raps About Punching Pregnant Yung Miami In The Stomach

- By Bossip Staff
Yung Miami Kodak Black

Source: Prince Williams/Wire Image/Scott Dudelson / Getty

Kodak Black Threatens Yung Miami From Behind Bars

Sentient cartoon dust fight Kodak Black is back at it. The rapper who’s currently incarcerated on a gun charge apparently did a freestyle while behind bars targeting City Girl Yung Miami.

Prior to his lockup, Kodak recruited Miami to be the lead in his “Christmas In Miami” music video, but now apparently he has some ill feelings toward the rapper who’s pregnant with 808 Mafia Boss Southside’s baby.

“And I bought Yung Miami a ring, she wanted 808’s baby/When I see her I’mma hit that b*** in her stomach/The way I keep this s** too real f***n’ up my money,” rapped Kodak in a freestyle from jail.

Listen to it yourself HERE.

Disgusting. Kodak’s rightfully getting dragged for his freestyle, but some deplorable dust bunnies found it funny.

When you hungry af after the club 😂

Caresha’s boyfriend Southside doesn’t find it funny at all however and he’s since responded.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Southside posted a message to Kodak on his IG story.

“Somebody tell Kodak ‘suck a d***,’” said Southside. “How ’bout that? Get up out of jail first, p***y.”

Luckily for Southside and Caresha they won’t have to worry about Kodak for a while.

Feds raided Kodak’s tour bus May 11 while he was en route to perform at the Rolling Loud festival, charging him with one count of making false statements in order to obtain three firearms.

He’s been held in federal custody ever since and still has rape case pending involving a South Carolina teen.

Mood 4 ever @yungmiami305

KEEP. HIM.

