Blink Thrice For Help: Alexis Skyy’s Rapper Bae Trouble Uncomfortably Kung Fu Grips Her Neck, Fans Are Concerned
Fans Think Alexis Skyy Needs To Watch Her Back Around Trouble
Alexis, you ok sis?
Alexis Skyy and Trouble, her official boyfriend of about two weeks, are raising brows after a video shows him gripping the model’s neck awkwardly. It seems like the mother is clearly having a good time while they party at a club on Miami, but is she too inebriated to tell him she’s uncomfortable?
In the video, Alexis says “I let him tell me what to do. I follow his lead”. Meanwhile, Trouble has a kung fu grip on her throat. She tries to swat his hand away and he doesn’t move is at first.
Do YOU think this is a red flag? Her fans think it’s a huge HELL NAW.
Previously, Alexis made headlines for attending and partaking explicitly in Trouble’s “cucumber” soiree. What are YOUr thoughts on them as a couple?
