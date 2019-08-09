Lawd Hammercy: 10/10 Parking Lot Twerker Alexis Skyy Makes It Clap In A Mesh Bodysuit, Nearly Shatters Car Windows [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 3
❯
❮
Alexis Skyy, GOTDAYUUUM! Model’s Twerking Is A 10/10
Alexis Skyy is many things…add SUPERIOR twerker to the list. The model let things hang-loose last night while seemingly doing a photoshoot. In between looks, Alexis took a little twerk break, turning on that new Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj “Hot Girl Summer” track. Alexis is wearing a form-fitting mesh catsuit with a thong over it.
Her friend Ikey caught the model in her moment and gah-leee. She can move those cakes.
Hit the flip to see TWO MORE clips of Alexis moving her soft cakes.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.