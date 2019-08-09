Lawd Hammercy: 10/10 Parking Lot Twerker Alexis Skyy Makes It Clap In A Mesh Bodysuit, Nearly Shatters Car Windows [Video]

Alexis Skyy, GOTDAYUUUM! Model’s Twerking Is A 10/10

Alexis Skyy is many things…add SUPERIOR twerker to the list. The model let things hang-loose last night while seemingly doing a photoshoot. In between looks, Alexis took a little twerk break, turning on that new Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj “Hot Girl Summer” track. Alexis is wearing a form-fitting mesh catsuit with a thong over it.

Her friend Ikey caught the model in her moment and gah-leee. She can move those cakes.

Cause even in your new bitch I can see a lot of me And honestly I'm honored 'cause that shit be comedy 😜😜😜 @NICKIMINAJ @theestallion @tydollasign pic.twitter.com/z7dflOou5S — Alexis Skyy (@alexisskyy_) August 9, 2019

