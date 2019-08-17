Mother of Teenage Boy Sues Los Angeles School After Bullying Incident Allegedly Left Him With Brain Damage

Family Sues School After Their Son Was Left With Brain Damage After Being Attacked

According to CBS, a California mother is filing a lawsuit against a charter school and alleging that a bullying incident left her son with severe brain damage and school officials did nothing to stop it.

The woman claims that school officials at Ánimo Westside Charter Middle School in Los Angeles didn’t do enough to protect her son from a school bully that injured her child.

“That hurts because that’s all I have…It could’ve been prevented, only if someone cared.”

The incident occurred in January 2018 when school surveillance cameras showed a small boy getting off the bus and being approached by a much larger boy, who hit him and allegedly put him in a choke hold. A staff member walked by at one point, but didn’t intervene.

The boy allegedly lost consciousness twice. He was eventually helped inside, where staff members brought him to the main office, laid him down on the floor, and called his mother.

According to the complaint, the boy suffered permanent brain and spine damage, as well as post-traumatic sleep disorder.

The mother is seeking unspecified damages.