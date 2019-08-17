That’s Ludicrous: Ludacris’ Instagram Comments Get Bombarded By Barbz Following His Support For Shawnna

Ludacris Gets His Comments Raided For Supporting Shawnna

Once you got the Barbz on your neck, there’s no going back.

Nicki Minaj’s very loyal fanbase is coming together to fill up yet another comments section and unfortunately for Ludacris, he’s their latest target.

The Queen Radio host made some controversial comments about other women who rap this past week, rubbing some people the wrong way. Shawnna felt that her comments were unnecessary and decided to speak on it, offering to settle things with Minaj on wax.

In a recent interview, Shawnna declined to call out Nicki by name, but she did make it very clear that’s who she was talking about.

In an Instagram post that documents Shawnna’s reply to Minaj, Ludacris (seemingly unknowingly) came to his “What’s Your Fantasy” co-star’s defense. And that simple comment alone was enough for the Barbz to unleash their wrath all over his page.

Now, Luda’s whole Instagram page is filled with unicorn emojis.