International Freaks: Ludacris Plans To Smash His Wife Eudoxie’s Cakes Off The Train Tracks To Italy

Ludacris And Eudoxie Vacay In Italy

Who says all of the fun stops when you become married? Ludacris and his wife Eudoxie Bridges just took a very sexy excursion across Europe together. Seems like the rip started in Paris, stopped in Croatia and ended in Italy, according to their social media posts.

The Euro vibes had Ludacris excited about being alone with his significant other for a few days. According to Eudoxie, their conversation got a little crazy when they found themselves alone on this luxury train…

The Bridges had a lush suite to return to after their sexy train car dinner together. And that’s where Luda claimed he was going to go ham on Eudoxie. Don’t they look good? She looks BANGING!

More of the Bridges and their ‘fun’ time overseas after the flip.