Amicable Splits: Monica Explains Why She And Ex-Husband Shannon Brown Still Live Together Despite Divorce

Monica Talks Co-parenting After Divorce With Shannon

In an interview with V-103’s The Morning Culture, Monica came prepared to face a series of questions about her new beginnings. The independent artist is working harder than ever, she says. Spending time in the studio and on herself. She even skipped out on her kids’ first day to do press on her upcoming album “Chapter 38”.

The singer says she’ll be talking about all her new life in her music. The conversation shifted to her co-parenting style with Shannon after divorce and she explained why they still live together.

‘You gotta take a back seat to what your children need. School is starting. Things are happening, so who’s more important here? I’m not saying that it’s easy but when it’s not easy, it’s not anybody’s business either.’

Monica goes on to say that she and Shannon married privately and that has set the tone for their split. She also clarifies that their breakup isn’t over money. Hit play to hear it around the 10:14 mark.

Do YOU think you could peacefully live with an ex after divorce?