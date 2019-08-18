Jesus Take The Wheel: Ohio School Officials In Trouble After 1st Graders Stole Gun From Safety Case

According to The Huffington Post , Ohio school officials were shocked when they discovered that two first graders got their hands on a gun intended for school safety from an unlocked box in an administrative office.

The 6-year-old students reportedly managed to snag a gun belonging to the transportation director. She left her gun in a a case (unlocked) in her office near Highland Elementary School in Sparta — along with her grandson and the first grade daughter of an assistant — as she went to use the bathroom for a minute. When the director returned, the gun was on a desk and the two children were playing nearby as if nothing happened.

The school superintendent assumed the children had removed the gun and were holding it before they put the weapon down. He said he became “physically sick” when he heard what had happened. “People were horrified, ” he added.