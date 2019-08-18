Ride or Die: Police Are Looking For Houston Man That Shot Two Others After They Catcalled His Girlfriend At A Gas Station

Man Shoots 2 Men After They Catcall His Girlfriend At A Gas Station

According to the NY Post, police are looking for a Houston man after he allegedly shot two others after they cat called his girlfriend at a gas station.

According to reports an unidentified man and a woman believed to be his girlfriend fled the scene in a black Dodge Charger after shooting 2 men at a Chevron gas station in north Houston.

Police say the couple was walking into a nearby convenience store when two other men began commenting on the woman’s appearance. The male companion became enraged an began to argue with the men before pulling out a gun and busting at least six shots.

Both men were shot in the legs and were taken to a nearby hospital. They are both expected to survive.