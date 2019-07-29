R.I.P.: 21-Year-Old Fatally Shot In His Head While Filming Music Video, 5 More Injured

A 21-year-old man was reportedly shot dead, and five others injured, while filming a music video in Southwest Philly last night. According to reports, no arrests have been made and none of the victims has been identified at this time.

From 6ABC:

Police said one person is dead and five others are wounded after shots rang out moments before a rap video production was about to get underway on Sunday night in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened around 8 p.m. along the 2600 block of Carroll Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find six shooting victims. Police confirm a 21-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene. Another 23-year-old man was also found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“They were about to shoot a rap video when someone, a couple of people, came and shot one or more or persons,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. “These all very young men. Sadly this is what we see over and over again, but you know hopefully we’ll get someone to step forward because these are the type of incidents where we do worry about retaliation.”

Police said the group of about 10 men, all in their early 20s, were about to start filming when someone got out of a black car and began firing approximately 10 shots.