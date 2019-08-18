Juicy J Announces An Upcoming Three 6 Mafia Reunion Tour With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony & DMX

Three 6 Mafia Is Finally Going On A Reunion Tour

DJ Paul and Juicy J are back together again for a Three 6 Mafia reunion.

On Friday, the latter took to Instagram to announce a reunion show is on the way. According to the flyer he posted, the show is set to take place near their hometown of Memphis at Landers Center on October 12 with their Return of Three 6 Mafia show. Tickets for the event will be available for purchase on August 23.

DMX and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony are also on the bill for the show. The post announcing the reunion also revealed that original Hypnotize Camp Posse members—including Crunchy Black, Gangsta Boo, Project Pat, Lil Wyte, and La Chat—will be in the building at Landers Center, as well.

Beside the October 12 date, a press release also states that Three 6 Mafia will be performing at Atlanta’s One Musicfest on September 7 along with T-Pain, Gucci Mane, Trick Daddy, Uncle Luke, Tory Lanez, and more. They’re also making a stop at Loud Records 25th Anniversary celebration concert in Obctober at New Jersey’s Prudential Center with Wu Tang Clan, Fat Joe, and Remy Ma.

You can get tickets for Three 6 Mafia’s performance at One MusicFest here and for Loud Records 25th Anniversary celebration here.