Are You Here For It?! Kanye West Takes His Sunday Service Gig To An Actual Church

The Latest Installment Of Sunday Service Took Place In An Actual Church
Kanye West hasn’t been on tour since 2016, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t performing. Ye is constantly evolving his Sunday Service shows as the weeks go by, and this past weekend, he took things to the next level.
The rapper switched things up on Sunday for his weekly spiritual concert, bringing his talents and his whole choir to North Hollywood, where he put on a show for a local congregation that meets up at a middle school in the San Fernando Valley, according to reports from TMZ.
Kanye reportedly joined forces with the California Worship Center this week, walking in at around 11 in the morning and hosting a musical church service that lasted until 2 PM.
Obviously, this wasn’t as big as his gig from back in April at Coachella. but this was a nice change of pace from his usual weekend performances–and of course, a lot of celebs were still in attendance. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ that stars including Blac Chyna, Tori Kelly, Gwen Stefani and Ye’s on-again off-again manager Scooter Braun all showed up.
And that doesn’t even include all the famous folks Kanye brought with him, which was a lot.
As for the actual music, Mr. West went along with his usual formula of weaving a number of samples into the live production. Some of the songs he used include Fred Hammond’s “This Is the Day,” Kanye and Jay-Z’s “Lift Off,” Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and Tye Tribbett’s rendition of “Lift Him Up.”
See some of the performances for yourself down below:
