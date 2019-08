Are You Here For It?! Kanye West Takes His Sunday Service Gig To An Actual Church

As for the actual music, Mr. West went along with his usual formula of weaving a number of samples into the live production. Some of the songs he used include Fred Hammond’s “This Is the Day,” Kanye and Jay-Z’s “Lift Off,” Snoop Dogg’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” and Tye Tribbett’s rendition of “Lift Him Up.”

See some of the performances for yourself down below: